Violinist Zoran Dzorlev dies from Covid-19 complications Macedonia 01.01.2021 / 20:04 Zoran Dzorlev, one of the best Macedonian violinists, vocal performer and professor, has passed away. According to his relatives, Dzorlev died due to complications from the coronavirus.
