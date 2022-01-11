The Government has dismissed Vlado Buckovski from the post Special Representative of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia in the negotiations with Bulgaria for overcoming the dispute Republic of Bulgaria.
The reasons for the dismissal have not been revelaed, but unofficially the assessment is that with the new approach, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries will lead the negotiations through five working groups, due to which there is no need for a special representative.
Comments are closed for this post.