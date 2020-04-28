VMRO-DPMNE called for a meeting of party leaders to discuss the political crisis and the coronavirus response, but also the latest announcements from Bulgaria regarding Macedonia’s hoped for opening of EU accession talks. VMRO blames SDSM of concealing the statement Bulgaria appended to the conclusions of the latest European Council meeting, in which Bulgaria demands a series of concessions that will may block the opening of accession talks.

At a time of crisis, the Government led by Zoran Zaev, Oliver Spasovski, Nikola Dimitrov and Radmila Sekerinska is hiding and underplaying important documents from the public. Bulgaria is taking advantage of incompetent, criminal and greedy people like Zoran Zaev to condition Macedonia’s entry to the European Union, and demands that the document signed by SDSM in 2017 is respected in full. This document undermines the foundations of the Macedonian state, the Macedonian language, Macedonian history and the Macedonian nation, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The opposition party demands that party leaders prepare a joint response to the Bulgarian statement at a meeting convened by President Pendarovski.