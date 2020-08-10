VMRO-DPMNE calls for an investigation into the funding of SDSM election campaign, as the party did not account for the source of its spending. VMRO spokesman Dimitar Arsovski called on the Anti-Corruption Commission to initiate an investigation for violation of campaign finance laws.

SDSM spent over 200.000 EUR for billboards and over 500.000 EUR for social media ads on Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. They were spending 27.000 EUR a day and can’t explain where the money came from, Arsovski said.

According to Arsovski, this lavish spending by the SDSM party only confirms its involvement in major corruption scandals such as the series of Racket revelations.