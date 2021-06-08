VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expressed support to the young party activist who was briefly detained today, simply for filming the on-going protest in Skopje. “Stay strong Stefan, we will carry on forward, for Macedonia”, Mickoski said.
Stefan Kaloshev was brutally arrested by the police after he refused to stop filming – insisting that he has the right to photograph in a public space.
Stefan is a brave and honest young man who was made victim to the frustrations of a member of the Interior Ministry, who used force during his arrest. We have a medical report that will be made publicly available. I demand action from the Interior Ministry and that this savage is stripped of the gun and the badge, Mickoski added.
Comments are closed for this post.