As the meeting between party leaders Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev failed to result in an agreement on the date for the next elections, VMRO-DPMNE announced its positions in the coming period.

The party says that Mickoski will continue to place the public health first, considering badly deteriorating situation with the coronavirus epidemic. SDSM leader Zaev demands elections as soon as possible despite the fact that Macedonia is going through a major Second Wave of Covid-19, while VMRO proposes dates in August and September, when the epidemic would be hopefully under control.

Besides demanding guarantees that the health of the voters will be protected in the election process, Mickoski also insisted that the elections must be credible, and for that, they require a review of the voter rolls and a credible OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission.

Finally, during the meeting with Zaev and President Stevo Pendarovski, Mickoski insisted that the process can’t be turned into a race to get to an election date, but should be driven by the previous two considerations – the protection fo public health and having credible elections. The opposition party says that it is for compromise, but will not accept unilateral decrees that will just generate a new crisis.