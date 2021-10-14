The Zaev regime is engaged in pre-election bribery, using public money and dark funds, the VMRO-DPMNE party said in a statement.
One form of bribery, according to the opposition party, is the package of “financial aid” approved to 160 companies just ahead of the elections.
If the purpose of the measure was to actually provide aid to companies, it could have waited until after the elections, VMRO-DPMNE said.
Another form of bribery is the flat-out buying of votes in poor, often Roma neighborhoods.
Video evidence clearly shows that candidates for the Bitola city council, using cars owned by the SDSM mayoral candidate Hristo Kondovski, are delivering black bags in the Bair part of Bitola. SDSM knows they are losing and that is why they are engaged in bribery. We will inform international representatives about this conduct and we demand that criminal charges are pressed, VMRO-DPMNE said.
