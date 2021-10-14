The Zaev regime is engaged in pre-election bribery, using public money and dark funds, the VMRO-DPMNE party said in a statement.

One form of bribery, according to the opposition party, is the package of “financial aid” approved to 160 companies just ahead of the elections.

If the purpose of the measure was to actually provide aid to companies, it could have waited until after the elections, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Another form of bribery is the flat-out buying of votes in poor, often Roma neighborhoods.