VMRO-DPMNE alleges fraud and incompetence in the production of digital schoolbooks for the public education system. According to party spokeswoman Marija Miteva, an earlier purchase program worth half a million EUR failed, and now the Education Ministry is giving 800,000 EUR for 4th grade digital textbooks to the same company.

Aware that they will soon go into opposition, DUI and SDS are trying to expand the purchase of digital textbooks, to grades 7, 8 and 9, even though the materials for these books have not been prepared yet. The contract they want to sign would cover the next three years, Miteva said.