VMRO-DPMNE called on state prosecutors to investigate First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, over the scandal involving the real-estate purchases his brother Veton made. The purchases were made far below the market price, clearly indicating that Grubi is being bribed in some way.

How was Artan Grubi’s brother able to purchase luxury property on Macedonia Street at bargain prices? The commercial property was bought for 100,000 EUR, or 650 EUR per square meter, but the bank itself valued it at at least 200,000 EUR. Even this estimate is twice below the realistic marke price, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Grubi is in a battle to maintain control over the DUI party, as a large rival faction calls for his ouster. DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is ageing and the party faces an open succession battle.