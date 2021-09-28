VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the voters to turn out in large numbers and to vote out the SDSM candidates in the coming local elections, as the only sure way to put an end to the Zaev regime. Mickoski was speaking at the first campaign rally of the party, which traditionally takes place in Ohrid, where he presented the mayoral candidate doctor Kiril Pecakov.

With your votes, remind the Government of the things it is desperate for you to forget. And make the right decision for your future, the future of your family, the future you want and deserve, Mickoski said.

Mickoski especially called on voters from all ethnic groups to support the opposition, specifically addressing the largest minority – the Albanians.