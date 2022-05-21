VMRO-DPMNE official Dragan Kovacki called on the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition to explain the visit they organized for a group of Chechen officials – Putin loyalists. The visit happened late last year and was organized by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, who is facing calls for resignation after an obscene outburst against Parliament staff recently.

Did Talat Xhaferi inform our security services about the course and the content of the conversation with this delegation. Who initiated the idea that a monument to Ahmat Kadyrov – Ramzan Kadyrov’s father whose Chechen units are fighting in Ukraine, is built in Tetovo? SDSM needs to clarify whether their officials were in the delegation that met with the Chechen group, said Kovacki.