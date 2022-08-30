The government of SDS and DUI have been focused on crime and contract rigging. That’s why the situation with REK Bitola is catastrophic and that’s why thick yellow-brown smoke, which is a mixture of ash and earth, can be seen from there for days. This is an ecocide for which someone must be held accountable, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party says that the government should explain whether a mixture of soil and coal is burned instead of coal?
Is the health and lives of the citizens in Bitola and the Bitola area knowingly endangered with the intention of concealing the amateur work with the energy facilities? Where were the millions of euros announced by Zaev and SDS that were supposed to be used to solve the pollution from REC? It is obvious that REK Bitola is currently polluting, and due to the illegal way of working, the environment and ambient air are endangered. The activists who were loud not so long ago are silent. The lies of the criminals in power are coming to light. This anti-Macedonian SDS not only decided to destroy Macedonia, it also decided to poison the people, according to the opposition party.
Comments are closed for this post.