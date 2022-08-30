The government of SDS and DUI have been focused on crime and contract rigging. That’s why the situation with REK Bitola is catastrophic and that’s why thick yellow-brown smoke, which is a mixture of ash and earth, can be seen from there for days. This is an ecocide for which someone must be held accountable, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that the government should explain whether a mixture of soil and coal is burned instead of coal?