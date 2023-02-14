While the government claims that the negotiations with the European Union have started, trust is falling, says VMRO-DPMNE, adding that Eurotink’s poll confirmed – In one year, we have a 20% drop in citizens’ trust for Macedonia’s EU integration path.

SDS and DUI promised Europeanization, but we got blockades. When asked whether Macedonia’s membership in the European Union is a good thing, only 49% of citizens answered positively. For a large part of citizens, this becomes a distant wish. And, unfortunately, the enthusiasm regarding the expansion of the European Union is declining more and more. All this is the result of the crime, corruption and economic collapse that is happening to Macedonia with SDS and DUI in power. Young people are leaving, healthcare is collapsing, and education is breaking negative records, but nepotism, clientelism and autocracy reign. The hypocrisy of the government can also be seen in the issuance of Macedonian citizenship to Russian oligarchs. While they present themselves as pro-European, at the same time they receive commissions and profits with companies of Russian oligarchs. SDS and DUI are the cause of all the defeats suffered by Macedonia. The longer they are in power, the more Macedonia loses. It is time for new elections and a new government elected by the people, says VMRO-DPMNE.