As part of the initiative of VMRO-DPMNE for communication with the citizens “Your problems, joint solutions – I love Macedonia”, every day the party receives dozens of suggestions, proposals and problems.

Farmers complain that the excise duties hike will lead to an increase in transport prices, while still unpaid subsidies will be additionally burdened with costs, as well as that it will increase the prices of some products and will be an additional cost to households. Farmers are also proposing measures to directly help agriculture and solve the problem with the purchase of already grown vegetable crops, as well as to have the right during the curfew and on weekends to be able to carry out agricultural activities. VMRO-DPMNE has received a number of complaints from citizens who have been forced to sign an agreement to terminate employment contracts, saying they are in a hopeless situation because they will not be able to receive state aid. They want the government to find a way to help them because their families’ lives are at stake, the party has said.

Moreover, VMRO-DPMNE says that medical staff complains that they still do not have the appropriate protective equipment, and somewhere they do not even have the equipment, so they are left to manage, or to reuse the equipment they use. They face a huge risk every day in their work, and the number of infected medical staff is growing, which is additionally worrying for them and the conditions in which they work.