172 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 134 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry did not issue new isolation orders, whereas 253 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release read.

According to the Ministry, no person has been caught ignoring home-isolation orders during police controls.