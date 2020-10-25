The Government is now making the same coronavirus proposals we made in March, and were ignored, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party after the Healthcare Ministry announced it will begin rotating doctors and nurses in the infectious diseases departments and mobilizing retired doctors and medical students.

These are all steps that should’ve been done in March, when we first proposed them, but nothing was implemented. The Government seems surprised that autumn is the time for infectious spread. Even this deep into autumn, they still haven’t expanded hospital wards, provided the necessary flu shots or deeveloped a strategy to fight the coronavirus, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release issued as the Healthcare Ministry and its head Venko Filipce become more and more politicized in their comments and in their response to criticism.