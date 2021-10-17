The crown of an amazing night for VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections is the projected lead in Bitola, a city that was expected to go to SDSM.
Current results from the opposition party show that the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Toni Konjanovski has a lead of 1,600 against Hristo Kondovski, a businessman close to the Zaev family.
Bitola dared to say “no” and to resist all the dirty tricks and the pressure exerted on the voters. The bribery attempts were turned down. We will be an efficient, effective and responsible local administration and a true service to the public, said Pece Milevski, the VMRO candidate for head of the Bitola city Council.
