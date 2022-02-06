VMRO-DPMNE considers the attempt to expand the legal definition of slander and insult to cover merely “expressing negative opinion” of someone as an example of the captured state and the lack of democracy in Macedonia. The proposal was made by the Justice Ministry last week, and was quickly withdrawn under public pressure.

In 2019 the same Zaevist Government prepared a law that would have banned holding protests in front or near Government institutions. Now, the same Government is trying to ban expressing negative opinion of its actions, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.