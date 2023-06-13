VMRO-DPMNE responded to PM Kovacevski’s offer to make the leader Hristijan Mickoski a Prime Minister if the party votes for the constitutional amendments, and to MoFA Bujar Osmani’s offer for DUI to give up their agreed PM post during the last 100 days of this Government.

“VMRO-DPMNE has no intention to participate in the auctions organized by Kovacevski, Osmani, and Grubi, our positions are very clear, and we won’t deviate from them. It is very immature to continue with these auctions, which only prove that SDS were never sincere, and they never had the protection of the national interests and the EU integrations in mind. To them, this entire process is a mere struggle to keep their offices and avoid criminal persecution. Kovacevski should know that those offices are not a private property, neither he is the one to give or take them away. That is the people’s job on general elections”, the party responded.