VMRO-DPMNE party spokesmen Naum Stoikovski and Marija Miteva informed the public that they are not seeking appointment in the management boards of public municipal companies in the city of Skopje, where VMRO recently won majority in the City Council at the local elections.

Miteva was nominated as member of the board of the Vodovod water and sewage company, while Stoilkovski was nominated for the JSP public transit company. But after criticism in the public, they are withdrawing their names from the running.

Both Miteva and Stoilkovski said that their goal is to work fast to inform the public about abuse in the administration of the capital by the previous SDSM appointed Mayor Petre Silegov, and will work with the members of the management boards in all public companies to investigate all evidence of wrongdoing.