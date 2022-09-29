Join us, for Macedonia, for our common future. In the times when our people face difficulties, VMRO-DPMNE leads forward, to a better future, to a better Macedonia, says Gjorgjija Sajkoski, general secretary of VMRO-DPMNE.
VMRO-DPMNE will start the process of updating the membership and enrolling new members in the coming period. It will take place from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. For that purpose, the headquarters in all municipalities will be open from 5 pm to 9 pm, he said.
