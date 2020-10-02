The ruling mafia led by Zaev is destroying Macedonia. Every day the country sinks and experiences new defeats. Macedonia has dropped by 5 places on the list for doing business in the report of the European Chamber and is at the very bottom at the 36th position, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.
In August, industrial production decreased by 10%, and the number of employees dropped by 5%. In a few months, they indebted the state with a new billion euros, and in the same period, over 40 thousand people lost their jobs. The economic drop in the second quarter was 12.7%, which is one of the largest economic drops in Europe.
They have not realized even a third of the previous sets of measures to support the economy, except for the part they spent on pre-election bribery, because the measures of the mafia government were poorly designed, VMRO-DPMNE said, adding that crime has become a trademark of this government and the prosecution is their instrument, and the people must fight in all possible democratic ways against injustice, revanchism and political violence.
