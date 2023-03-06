VMRO-DPMNE called out Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for spending money on sponsored Facebook PR campaigns to improve his image, while the country faces massive bomb threats that have disrupted education.

Three months after the Government said that it will quickly finish the investigation into the bomb threats, and the emails are intensifying. It tells us that the Interior Ministry is not competent to deal with this, and the pupils are losing classes, while their teachers go to work in fear. The security of the citizens is not supported by Facebook ads, but with specific steps, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.