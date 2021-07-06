The Macedonian parliamentary parties have stated that they will accept the Draft-Resolution of VMRO-DPMNE, which oulines the state positions on European integration, but also the positions regarding any denials of the Macedonian linguistic, cultural or national identity.

VMRO-DPMNE MPs yesterday had meetings with some of their colleagues in Parliament, and in a statement to the media, SDSM MP and spokesperson Kosta Kostadinov gave his support for the draft document. The draft resolution was also supported by MPs from DOM, LDP and the Democratic Union.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the step of SDSM and stated that the resolution contains “national red lines from which no government should cross.”