Today in the Criminal Court, the defense of the defendants in the “April 27” case will give closing arguments. At the previous hearing, the prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska gave closing arguments, who unexpectedly made changes in the indictment, charging the defendants with being the organizers of the “For a United Macedonia” protests which were held several months before the Parliament events on April 27, 2017.

The defense believes that the prosecution has so far failed to prove the crime which the defendants are charged with and that is why Ruskovska is forced to make changes that do not prove anything.

On the contrary, they only prove that the accusation comes down to “hearsay” conversations supplemented with the statement of her favorite witness Aleksandar Vasilevski-Ninja who has so far given several different versions of the events.