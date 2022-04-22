The government should stop the humiliation and pressure on teachers, and meet the demands of SONK, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The statements of the government that they do not have the money for the 18% increase as required by SONK are irresponsible, and at the same time their general secretaries are concluding criminal feasibility studies worth millions. It is not serious to say that they do not have money to increase the salaries of teachers, and at the same time to issue a call for construction of a building for the FVA of over 8 million euros. It is underestimating that there is no money for teachers, and every month in REK Bitola to sign million contracts for excavation, mechanization, or other type of work, with Strumica trucks driving around. The government did not raise salaries so it can steal. There is money in the budget for higher salaries, we just need to stop the theft committed by SDSM and DUI officials, said the opposition party.