In the first press conference after polling stations closed, VMRO-DPMNE representative Mile Levkov said that the local elections were marred by intimidation of voters and vote buying. Never the less, Levkov said that the mood in the public is clearly aimed toward change.

We have clear indications of bribery in Prilep, Veles, Bitola, Delcevo, Negotino, in parts of Skopje, Ohrid.. There are reports of chain voting and ballot stuffing in Saraj. We submitted objections to the State Electoral Commission. We are encouraged in seeing the people turn out and vote for a new future. We won’t predict the results at this time, we are in the lead in many municipalities, and we will win, Levkov said.