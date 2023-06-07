VMRO-DPMNE welcomes the position and the preparedness of DUI to go into opposition, which follows Wednesday pressure by the party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Now DUI has to accept to the delayed application of the constitutional amendments until the final acceptance of Macedonia into the EU, after we are convinced that there will be no further demands on the Macedonian identity. Whether they like it or not, DUI will be oppositin, but it is good that they become aware of that, the party stated.