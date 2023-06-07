This democratic dialogue should take place at all levels. It is good that the position presented this morning by VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair Timco Mucunski is different from what I heard at today’s meeting, which is that VMRO-DPMNE is not against the constitutional amendments, and this is the conclusion from the meeting, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski after his meeting with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Wednesday.

PM Kovacevski said such decisions are taken by all political parties and the society as a whole, not a process of one person, one party, one government.

“There is a clear distinction made on whether we will integrate the country in the EU or isolate it, and I believe it is good that the dialogue continues so that we eventually build a common stance that it is best for the country to integrate in the EU. The Government’s goal is to make the Euro-integration process a success. This is a strategic goal of our EU and NATO partners. Everyone has said now is the time for Union enlargement and the accession of the Western Balkans,” said Kovacevski.

According to him, the constitutional amendments and incorporation of parts of other nations in the Preamble represent a step forward on the European path.