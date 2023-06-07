Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani in a phone call Wednesday congratulated Bulgaria’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marija Gabriel on her appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

According to the MFA, Minister Osmani reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the spirit of good neighborly relations and European values, in the best interest of both countries’ citizens.

“The conversation stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue, revitalizing cooperation between institutions, and fully implementing the Friendship Treaty as well as the Joint Intergovernmental Commission’s Protocol,” the release says