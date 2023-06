A total of 18,183 babies were born in 2022, out of which 18,073 were life births, and 110 were stillborn. The number of life births has decreased by 3.1% year-on-year

According to age, most mothers of the life births – 33.2% – are between 25 and 29 years. The average age of mothers is 29.4 years.

In 2022, 17 life births were by mothers younger than 15 years of age. Extramarital life births amount to 2,298 or 12.7%.