VMRO-DPMNE called on Zoran Zaev to appear before the public and to explain what new concessions he promised to Bulgaria during his visit to Sofia yesterday. Zaev hinted at amending the Macedonian Constitution to mention the Bulgarian minority along the other ethnic minorities, and also said that Macedonia will open its historic archives – which Bulgaria hopes to use to support its historical narrative.

The public has the right to know what new present is Zaev offering to Sofia. We were told that only the Portuguese proposals to open accession talks is on the table. But with every new statement he makes, Zaev gives away more and undermines our national positions further, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.