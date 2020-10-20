VMRO-DPMNE is holding drive-through protests in seven cities this afternoon Party supporters will drive through the centers of Skopje, Veles, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Prilep, Stip and Bitola, starting at 18:30h.

Macedonia is ran by criminals and injustice reigns. Political opponents are persecuted daily and actual corruption and criminal scandals from officials of the Government and people close to Zaev are normalized. SDSM and Zaev must be removed and this dark page of Macedonian history must be turned, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press statement.

The type of protest, using cars, is meant to reduce the threat of the coronavirus and all citizens are encouraged to join.