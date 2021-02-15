The VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament proposed urgent changes to the law on tobacco cultivation, after farmers face drastically lower prices compared to last year.

The average price of 160 denars per kilogram is 60 denars below the price received last year. In reality, most farmers don’t even receive these 160 denars. Import of tobacco is allowed without any restrictions, while our own harvest is rotting away. With our proposal we demand that the period when purchase contracts can be signed is extended until March 31 and that farmers are given greater security in the contracts, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Cigarette companies have greatly undercut the farmers this year. Farmers blame unrestricted imports for changing the balance of power in the market.