VMRO-DPMNE called on the ruling majority to give up on holding the in-person census in April, and to instead collect the necessary data by digitally comparing databases of various institutions. As planned by the SDSM – DUI coalition, the census will count emigrants as residents, which VMRO says will make it pointless and fraudulent.

For the good of the country you need to withdraw the current census law and instead of holding a falsified census conduct a digital census. It can be done based on a clear methodology, by matching data from various institutions, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

This process would include comparing data from the public healthcare fund, employment data, border crossings, tax reports.. in order to determine the number of citizens who actually reside in the country and are economically active here. As planned now, the census will merely amount to a count of all citizens, not actual residents – a list which is already largely available.

VMRO-DPMNE announced it will begin to gather signatures from citizens in order to nullify the law that was recently adopted without accepting any opposition input and without the requested safety measures.