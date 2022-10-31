VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski accused the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) of undermining the investigation into the recent revelations that SDSM party officials are hiding significant property they have amassed and are not reporting it to the Commission for scrutiny. Petrusevski revealed new details about the scandal, including the fact that the former Mayor of Gjorce Petrov Aleksandar Naumoski is trying to report no personal property to the DKSK.

Naumoski owns a luxury BMW vehicle, but has reported no property. Dritan Bexheti, director of the PIOM retirement fund is also hiding his personal property and needs to be dismissed, Petrusevski said.

According to Petrusevski, the refusal of the DKSK commission to seriously investigate corruption in the ranks of SDSM proves that the Government is undermining the fight against corruption.