Even using the hopelessly dated 2002 census, which placed its population at two million, Macedonia still has the worst Covid-19 death rate per capita in the Balkans with 34 deaths per million. The actual rate is believed to be much higher, given the emigration out of the country since 2002 and the middling rate of testing.

The infection rate in Macedonia stands at 682 people per million, which is again one of the worst rates in the Balkans.

Under these circumstances, it’s unimaginable to hold elections, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski said. The ruling SDSM party is pushing to recall the dissolved Parliament, and its supporters in the public have been pushing for elections in June or July, apparently hoping to have a quick vote before the full extent of the economic decline is felt in the public – an idea derisively called “corona elections” in the public.

We are in a delicate situation, and we all must be aware that the health of our citizens comes first. I hope that this epidemic died down quickly and we can remove restrictions on the citizens. The Republic of Macedonia is seemingly in a permanent political crisis and we need to exit it, Misajlovski said.

VMRO-DPMNE has rejected the recall of the dissolved Parliament, as well as holding early elections before it is safe to vote. The opposition party is calling for a meeting of party leaders to discuss how the country can proceed politically, given that it is left without a Parliament and is ruled by decree under a state of emergency which even President Stevo Pendarovski acknowledged is unconstitutional when he extended it.