Hundreds of cars took to the streets of Macedonian cities yesterday, in a protest organized by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. The main column drove from Skopje to Stip, along the newly built Goce Delcev highway. The main destination was the historic Novo Selo near Stip, where Goce Delcev worked as teacher and VMRO organizer.

VMRO is the Ilinden uprising, the partisans and the ASNOM assembly. VMRO is Macedonia, the work of the farmers, the striving ofthe young, the hope of Europe, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski after the protest, expressing his gratitude to all who participated.

The rally was held on the day of the founding of the VMRO organization – in 1893 in Solun (Salonika).

Mickoski called on the citizens of Stip to consider the coming mayoral election as part of the fight to preserve Macedonia. The socialist Mayor Blagoja Bocvarski was named Transportation Minister by Zoran Zaev, prompting a new election that will take place in December.