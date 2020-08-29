The proposed program of the SDSM – DUI led Government says nothing about the pre-election promises made by Zoran Zaev of 100,000 new jobs and 8 percent unemployment, said the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release, as the Parliament prepares to vote on the proposed cabinet later today.

Instead of the specific promises made during the election campaign, the program now speaks broadly about “striving to reduce unemployment”. Zaev knows full well he is unable to reduce the unemployment rate down to 8 percent as he promised or to open 100,000 new jobs and increase the average salary to over 600 EUR. None of these promises is even mentioned in the program. SDSM promised a lot to the healthcare and education workers but that is also not mentioned in the program, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The party criticized the one specific pledge, that private companies will be pushed to hire ethnic minority employees, along the line that is imposed on the public sector with the 2001 Ohrid peace treaty.