According to the latest data released by the State Election Commission, voter turnout in Sunday’s local elections is over 32% until 3 pm.

The municipality of Novaci is still at the top in terms of voter turnout with 59.68%, followed by Demir Hisar – 55.28%, Lozovo – 54.04%, Karbinci – 51.71%, Vevcani -51.25%.

Until 1 pm, voter turnout was just over 20% nationwide.