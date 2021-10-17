The election headquarters of one of the candidates for mayors of Kumanovo accuses that today on the election day in Kumanovo numerous irregularities were noticed during the election process.

According to these accusations, a high government institution and other state institutions at the local level were abused, contrary to the law and the competencies, which disrupted the election process. Uniformed police officers were not spotted at many polling stations or were inside polling stations, as evidenced by outraged voters who turned to the election headquarters of one of the candidates for mayor of Kumanovo.

A large number of employees in a government institution, including members of the personal security of a government minister, were spotted in front of two polling stations in the settlement of Ajducka Cesma, directing and pressuring voters, as well as recording in some lists.

The owner of a company-distributor of Volkswagen and Skoda vehicles was also noticed on the ground, known to the public for supplying vehicles to a high government institution, who was coordinating with the employees of that institution for the current activities on the ground.

The same headquarters say that citizens are complaining about irregularities that took yesterday, that persons and activists of one of the candidates for mayor of Kumanovo visited homes of targeted voters in order to lobby and made offers in exchange of votes.



Employees in kindergartens and several elementary and high schools complained that they had received instructions from their superiors and principals that they had to go to the polls today as soon as polling stations opened, and to report to the headquarters of the one of the candidates and to pick up lists of reliable voters for whom they are obliged to contact them in person by 12 noon and urge them to go to the polls.

There are also reports that at a polling station in the Pukovsko-Igo Trickovic settlement, a person-former employee of the Macedonian Post, who was directly instructed by the father of a current minister, was sitting in front of the polling station in a vehicle Seat Toledo, occasionally getting out of the vehicle to instruct voters and to lobby in front of the polling station, and none of the members of the election board or the uniformed police officers reacted.