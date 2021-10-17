The crowding at some polling stations prompted the State Election Commission to make a unanimous decision that all voters who will be in the yard or in hallway of the polling station by 7 pm at the latest will be allowed to vote after 7 pm, said the President of the State Election Commission, Alekandar Dastevski at a press conference.

He says that the crowding at the polling stations occurs for three reasons: the voters’ list has twice as many pages compared to the previous elections and the verification goes slower, then, as Dastevski says, a quarter of the voters’ fingerprints that the SEC received from the Ministry of Interior is of poor quality, so fingerprinting also runs slow. He cited covid measures as a third reason. He reiterated that the municipal election commissions had been instructed to allow as many voters as possible to cast their votes in polling stations.