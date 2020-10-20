After spending much of Monday afternoon with dry faucets, the citizens of downtown Skopje had running water again at about midnight.

The reason for the outage was a burst pipe near the Olympic pool. Repairing the problem required shutting down one of the main supply pipes in the city, and it left Centar, Aerodrom, Kisela Voda and a number of rural municipalities to the east of the city without water.

Given the serious hygiene situation with the growing coronavirus epidemic, water trucks were sent to different parts of the city so that citizens can fill buckets for basic sanitation. A number of supermarkets quickly ran out of bottled water.