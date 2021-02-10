The Ministry of Health informed that the website “Vakcinacija.mk” (https://vakcinacija.mk/) has been launched, where the citizens will be able to apply for COVID-19 vaccination. All interested citizens who want to get coronavirus vaccine can register on the website.

According to the schedule provided in the vaccination plan, family doctors will call the citizens and inform them about the exact date and time when they should get vaccinated at the point they will choose at the registration.