The Ministry of Health informed that the website “Vakcinacija.mk” (https://vakcinacija.mk/) has been launched, where the citizens will be able to apply for COVID-19 vaccination. All interested citizens who want to get coronavirus vaccine can register on the website.
According to the schedule provided in the vaccination plan, family doctors will call the citizens and inform them about the exact date and time when they should get vaccinated at the point they will choose at the registration.
Vaccination is voluntary and is implemented in accordance with the vaccination strategy of the Republic of Macedonia. The only way to beat the virus is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines have been developed on safe and tested platforms on which all other vaccines have been developed so far, said the Ministry of Health.
Comments are closed for this post.