A weekend curfew from 5 pm to 5 am as of next Friday to Monday is one of the possible restrictions planned for the country. The authorities also considered a full lockdown during the two days of the weekend, but that option is now unlikely, claims a source of Faktor who confirms that on the other hand, the tightening of restrictions is certain.

The Ministry of Health confirms that it is possible that a weekend will follow in which there will be more restrictions, but that there is no such decision yet, which depends on the number of patients and hospitalizations in the days until Friday.

Members of the Infectious Diseases Commission told Faktor that there were no announcements of new meetings, and unofficially claimed that their role in the past period was insignificant because the decisions were not discussed at the level when the Covid-19 epidemic started.