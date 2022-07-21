I want to share the values defined by the Copenhagen criteria and the values defined according to the Association and Stabilization Agreement, which, by the way, let me remind you that the Macedonian Government, i.e. the first VMRO-DPMNE Government, signed it back in 2000, even before Croatia. The second VMRO-DPMNE Government ensured visa liberalization and secured a positive report for starting negotiations. And what did the SDSM governments do? They changed the country’s name, changed the flag, traded with influence, stole a lot since the transition until now, and these are governments that, according to these bureaucrats, share European values, and we do not. If these are European values, forgive me, but I do not share them, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.