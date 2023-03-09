Bojan Jovanovski’s legal team in an open letter to the public shares that the health of the convicted showman is alarmingly deteriorating and according to the diagnosis there are no conditions to treat it in prison conditions.

The life of the convicted Bojan Jovanovski is at risk because there might be a complication that will be fatal to his life, so instead of the law we have a state of hazardous action by the competent authorities, and the life of the convicted Bojan Jovanovski is at stake!

Therefore, we emphasize that the Basic Criminal Court Skopje has not made a final decision on the request for termination for 4 months, a procedure that, in its character and urgent, and at the same time the court does not take any action and doesn’t decide on the appeals procedure either. All of this medical evidence has been submitted to the court in a timely manner and the defense has taken all available means provided by law, but unfortunately, the negative tendency and torture of the convicted Bojan Jovanovski is greater than all real facts and legal grounds for respecting the termination of the prison sentence, says Jovanovski’s legal team.

It informs the general and expert public that the agony and tyranny towards the convicted Bojan Jovanovski lasts more than 7 (seven) months and that it has submitted countless appeals based on solid medical evidence that indicates the seriousness and life-threatening nature of the disease of the convicted Bojan Jovanovski, which is definitely subject to inhuman behavior, treated as an experimental subject, not as a human being. The convicted Bojan Jovanovski is already undoubtedly being tortured and all his human rights under the Constitution and in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights are violated.