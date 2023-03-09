As always, this time, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has no objections to the behavior of his coalition partner DUI.

We will not go much back, it is enough to recall some of the latest cases when Kovacevski was okay with a behavior that was condemned and criticized.

Dimitar Kovacevski not only did not mind that Ali Ahmeti declared the media as enemies of the Albanians, but he also added fuel to the fire.

There was no comment on Kreshnik Bekteshi’s behavior regarding the media either.

He was not even interested in who paid the 20,000-euro bill per night to DUI Deputy Minister of Interior Nazim Bushi at a Turkish hotel.

He was not interested in how a 20-meter concrete monument in Slupcane was dedicated to UCK. It was under the municipality’s jurisdiction. Kovacevski went a step further in the positive, which said that the landmarks should be a lesson that we should build a state that offers equal opportunities for all citizens, but let’s not forget that we are a multicultural, multiethnic, multi-confessional society.

Today, he doesn’t even mind that DUI is playing football at Artan Grubi’s offices.

Sports props in the Prime Minister’s Office are not news, I do not have, but the personal question is how someone organizes the space in their office. Whether it bothers me is irrelevant, because if I want to organize the space in the office in which I work in the way I want, then I will organize it. The way another man organizes the space in his office is a question for him, said Kovacevski.

But yesterday’s statement by Kovacevski is particularly important in his political career. It makes sense to the accusations of the opposition, but also to the former SDSM coalition partners in the government, that Kovacevski is nobody sitting in the lap of the Great Ali.

It is with this statement of Kovacevski that one comes to the truth. To the purpose of its political existence. It is irrelevant whether he likes it or not, it is irrelevant whether Kovacevski thinks or not at all. And so the strings of the government are not in his hands.