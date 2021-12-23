“Republika” requested permission for an interview with Bojan Jovanovski from the Directorate for Execution of Sanctions. This convicted person in the “Racket” case is interesting for the public because of the letter he recently addressed to the prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska in which he asked her several important questions but also because of the current “International Association” case against him.

Jovanovski is ready to talk with”Republika” and it remains for the Directorate for Execution of Sanctions to allow Boki to go public.