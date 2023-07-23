Security is a top priority of any democratic society. The Government of the Republic of Macedonia condemns the act of arsen that targeted the vehicle used by Vice-PM Artan Grubi and considers it as an act of violence unacceptable and inadmissible in a democratic society that strives to achieve European values, the Government stated on Saturday.

All competent institutions, the prosecution, and the judicial organs should act immediately, firmly, and professionally within their competencies to solve this case in the shortest possible time, reads the Government’s statement.